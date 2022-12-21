iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

