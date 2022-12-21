iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

