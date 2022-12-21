iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IJH stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.14. 42,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

