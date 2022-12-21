iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.