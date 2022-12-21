iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 601,076 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after buying an additional 459,862 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IJJ stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

