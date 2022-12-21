iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.