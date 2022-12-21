iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

