iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Cut by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,067 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 41,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $110.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

