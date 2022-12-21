iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,593 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,163,000 after buying an additional 841,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,085,000 after buying an additional 1,306,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after buying an additional 274,905 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 7,526,639 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

