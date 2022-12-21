Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Timothy E. Mullany Sells 330 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $22,129.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 343,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,641. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JACK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

