Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMBS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JMBS stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

