Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $68.58.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

