JB Capital LLC Acquires 59,945 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 11.3% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $103,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

