JB Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,511,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 50,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

