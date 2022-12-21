JB Capital LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.