JB Capital LLC Invests $4.25 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

