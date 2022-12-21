JB Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 97.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

NYSE CI opened at $329.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.87 and its 200 day moving average is $291.23.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

