JB Capital LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

