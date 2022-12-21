JB Capital LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 842,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

