JB Capital LLC Sells 711 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236,164 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.60 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.