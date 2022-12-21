JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 41.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 70,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,372,741. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

