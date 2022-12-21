JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,531 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,186. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

