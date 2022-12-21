JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $1,168,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $458,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 33,689.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 273,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. 7,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,274. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

