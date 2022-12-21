JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.67. 18,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

