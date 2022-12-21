JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 642,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NEE traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. 36,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

