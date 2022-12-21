JGP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Illumina Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ILMN traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.21. 6,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,888. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average is $207.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.



