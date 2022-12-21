JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 484,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

NYSE:MMC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.92. 4,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

