JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $135.47. 10,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.76. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

