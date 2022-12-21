JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $46.55 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $46.55 million and approximately $930,605.95 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

