Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Lindsay Barber Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Barber sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.25 ($4.19), for a total value of A$25,000,000.00 ($16,778,523.49).

Johns Lyng Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Johns Lyng Group alerts:

Johns Lyng Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.