JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.