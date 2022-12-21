JUNO (JUNO) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00007349 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $80.96 million and $288,341.03 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.54 or 0.05069697 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00495991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.14 or 0.29387741 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,440,661 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

