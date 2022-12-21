Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 85,700 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 6.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,063,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.21. 142,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.03 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

