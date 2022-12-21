Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 96,400 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the period. Okta makes up 2.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Okta by 123.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 74.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,842. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $234.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.18.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

