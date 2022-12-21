JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0202 on Top Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $179.55 million and $7.92 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
JUST Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
