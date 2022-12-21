Kaspa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $78.87 million and $1.62 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,300,092,784 coins and its circulating supply is 15,300,097,190 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,276,808,398 with 15,276,808,398.87489 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00512181 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,855,778.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.