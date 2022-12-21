KILT Protocol (KILT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $84,754.89

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $33,590,008,890,316.40 billion and approximately $84,754.89 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

