Kokoswap Price Hits $0.39 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $101.59 million and approximately $22,319.82 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars.

