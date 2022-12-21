Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 3,711,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,802,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Kore Potash alerts:

Kore Potash Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1. The stock has a market cap of £23.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.