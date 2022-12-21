Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in November

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

