Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 101.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 714.3% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.61. 6,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,919. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

