Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $43.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

