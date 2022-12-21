Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,266 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk comprises 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.