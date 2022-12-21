Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,265 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 498.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in POSCO by 32.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 42,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in POSCO by 68.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 1,046.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in POSCO by 4,319.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

POSCO Stock Performance

PKX stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,716. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

POSCO Company Profile



POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Stories

