Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,386 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. 20,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

