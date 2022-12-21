Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,386 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. 20,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.22.
Equinor ASA Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
