Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 1,978 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

