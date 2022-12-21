Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 63,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 20,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,102. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

