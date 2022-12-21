Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Performance

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,869. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.00. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.