Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. 21,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

