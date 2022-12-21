Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 107.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average of $199.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

